9,178 cases of crime against Dalits in Gujarat registered in seven years

The murder of two Dalit brothers in Gujarat is gaining political significance. As families objected, the Gujarat Police formed a Special Investigation Team to look into the incident and suspended two sub-inspectors. This is not a one-off occurrence in Gujarat. According to a National Crime Records Bureau data, as many as 9,178 incidences of crime against Dalits have been documented in the seven years from 2015.

Families of two Dalit brothers who were allegedly killed by members of the Kathidarbar clan in Samadhiyala village in Gujarat’s Surendranagar district on Wednesday protested outside the hospital and claimed their remains after more than 40 hours. This came when the police agreed to offer the family with protection on their agricultural field as well as at court hearings, as well as a speedy trial in the case.

According to NCRB data presented to the Lok Sabha by the Government of India, 1010 cases of atrocities against Dalits were registered in 2015, with only 10 cases convicted; 1322 crimes were reported in 2016, with only 22 people convicted. In 2015, the conviction rate was only 3.2 percent, but it increased to 4.6 percent in 2016. There were 1477 reports of atrocities against Dalits in 2017, 1426 crimes in 2018, 1416 cases in 2019, 1326 cases in 2020, and 1201 cases in 2021.