BCCI announces India men’s and women’s squads for 19th Asian Games

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced both the men’s and the women’s team for the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games. The 19th edition of Asiad will be held in China from September 23 to October 8.

The women’s cricket competition will take place from September 19-28 while the men’s competition will start from September 28-October 8. Both the competitions will be played in T20 formats.

The men’s team will be captained by Ruturaj Gaikwad. The women’s team will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur. Smriti Mandhana will be the vice-captain.

Also Read; US Open Badminton: Lakshya Sen advances to semifinals

India men’s team: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wk)

Standby list of players: Yash Thakur, Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Sai Sudarsan

India women’s team: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Anjali Sarvani, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wk), Anusha Bareddy

Standby list of players: Harleen Deol, Kashvee Gautam, Sneh Rana, Saika Ishaque, Pooja Vastrakar