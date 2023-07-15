Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged in Kerala for second day in a row. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 44,000 per 8 gram. On Thursday, the yellow metal gained by Rs 220 per 8 gram.

Also Read: BCCI announces India men’s and women’s squads for 19th Asian Games

Gold prices were set for their biggest weekly gain since April. The weakening of the U.S. dollar has supported the yellow metal. Price of spot gold was steady at $1,958.45 per ounce, up 1.8% for the week. U.S. gold futures were almost unchanged at $1,963.00. Price of spot silver fell 0.2% to $24.814 per ounce, platinum shed 0.4% to $968.65 and palladium dropped 1.4% to $1,277.35.