Google’s Bard AI rolls out new updates; Now supports 40 languages, including Malayalam

Mumbai: In a significant development, Google has rolled out new updates to its AI-experimental chatbot Bard to support 40 languages, a massive advancement in the quest to reach out to every nook and corner of the world using an ideal conversational generative chatbot.

The latest update enables support for nine Indian languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, and Urdu. Bard AI became the first major AI chatbot in the market to offer services in regional languages. While there were AI bots that could translate content from one language to another, there was no option for creating content using chatbots in regional languages.

The most recent feature allows users to ask inquiries in a regional language and receive responses in the same language. Further, Bard could write long articles, poetry and even academic papers in regional languages. Users can also hear the content presented by the Bard by selecting the sound icon and listening to responses. The tone and manner of Bard’s responses can also be customised by users.