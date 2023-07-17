SRK released his “Jawan” co-actor Nayanthara’s character poster

On Monday, Shah Rukh Khan published a poster of his “Jawan” co-star Nayanthara, describing her character in the highly awaited film as the “thunder that comes before the storm.” Nayanthara, who has appeared in Tamil films such as “Kolamavu Kokila,” “Ghajini,” and “Netrikann,” portrays a cop in “Jawan,” an upcoming pan-India film directed by Atlee.

Shah Rukh resorted to his official Twitter account to reveal the first glimpse at his co-star from the film, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi. “She is the thunder that precedes the storm!” The actor captioned the poster, “#Nayanthara.”

“Jawan” is described as “a high-octane action thriller that outlines the emotional journey of a man who is set to right the wrongs in society.” Deepika Padukone makes a cameo appearance, as do Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, and Mukesh Chhabra.

“Jawan” is a Red Chillies Entertainment production, produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on September 7.