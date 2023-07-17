Supreme Court: Sriram Venkitaraman contests culpable homicide charges in KM Basheer case

IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman has filed an appeal with the Supreme Court, challenging the High Court’s decision to uphold the charge of homicide against him in the case involving the murder of journalist KM Basheer.

In his appeal, Sriram contends that there is insufficient evidence to accuse him of murder and asserts that the case should be treated as a routine Motor Vehicle Department matter. He emphasizes the scientific test report, which revealed no presence of alcohol in his body, as a key factor in his defense.

The appeal follows the High Court’s ruling that upheld the charge of homicide against Sriram, overturning the trial court’s decision to dismiss the charge of manslaughter. The incident occurred on August 3, 2019, when Sriram’s car collided with KM Basheer’s bike, resulting in the journalist’s death.

The case, filed in February 2020, implicates Sriram in charges of involuntary manslaughter and destruction of public property, offenses that carry a potential prison sentence of up to 10 years. The police have compiled an extensive charge sheet consisting of 66 pages, including 84 documents, along with 72 additional documents presented in court and 100 testimonies.