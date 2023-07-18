Flavorful Cooker Chicken Biryani Recipe – A Fragrant Delight!

Indulge in the aromatic and mouthwatering flavors of a classic Indian dish with our Cooker Chicken Biryani recipe. Biryani, a savory rice dish layered with succulent chicken and fragrant spices, is a culinary delight loved by food enthusiasts around the world. This recipe offers a convenient twist by using a cooker, ensuring that you can enjoy the deliciousness of biryani with minimal effort. Get ready to savor the rich flavors and enticing aromas that will transport you to the vibrant streets of India. Let’s dive into this heavenly recipe and create a memorable dining experience right in your own kitchen!

Ingredients:

– 2 cups basmati rice, soaked and drained

– 500 grams chicken, cut into pieces

– 1 cup plain yogurt

– 2 onions, thinly sliced

– 4 garlic cloves, minced

– 2-inch piece ginger, grated

– 2 tomatoes, chopped

– 2 green chilies, slit lengthwise

– 1/4 cup fresh cilantro leaves, chopped

– 1/4 cup fresh mint leaves, chopped

– 1/4 cup ghee (clarified butter) or vegetable oil

– 1 teaspoon cumin seeds

– 4 green cardamom pods

– 4 whole cloves

– 2-inch cinnamon stick

– 1 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1 teaspoon red chili powder

– 1 teaspoon biryani masala powder

– Salt to taste

– Saffron strands, soaked in 2 tablespoons warm milk (optional)

Instructions:

1. Heat ghee or vegetable oil in the cooker over medium heat. Add cumin seeds, cardamom pods, cloves, and cinnamon stick. Sauté for a minute until the spices release their aroma.

2. Add sliced onions and cook until they turn golden brown. Stir occasionally to ensure even browning.

3. Add minced garlic and grated ginger. Sauté for another minute until fragrant.

4. Add the chicken pieces to the cooker and cook until they are lightly browned on all sides. This helps seal in the flavors.

5. Reduce the heat to low and add the chopped tomatoes, green chilies, cilantro leaves, and mint leaves. Mix well and let it cook for a few minutes until the tomatoes soften.

6. In a separate bowl, whisk the yogurt until smooth. Add turmeric powder, red chili powder, biryani masala powder, and salt. Mix well to form a marinade.

7. Pour the yogurt marinade over the chicken in the cooker. Stir everything together, ensuring the chicken is well-coated. Cover the cooker with its lid and let the chicken marinate for at least 30 minutes.

8. Meanwhile, rinse the soaked basmati rice under cold water until the water runs clear. Drain the rice well.

9. After marinating the chicken, layer the drained rice evenly over the chicken in the cooker. Gently press the rice down to submerge it slightly in the liquid.

10. If using saffron strands, sprinkle them over the rice and pour the soaked saffron milk on top. This will add a beautiful golden hue and a subtle fragrance to the biryani.

11. Place the lid back on the cooker and cook on low heat for 20-25 minutes or until the rice is tender and the chicken is cooked through.

12. Once cooked, remove the cooker from the heat and let it rest for 5 minutes. Then, carefully fluff the rice and gently mix it with the chicken.

13. Serve the aromatic cooker chicken biryani hot, garnished with additional cilantro leaves. Pair it with raita (yogurt dip) and enjoy this fragrant delight with family and friends.

Savor every spoonful of this exquisite Cooker Chicken Biryani that’s packed with flavors and textures. With its enticing aroma and vibrant colors, it’s sure to become a favorite on your dining table.