55 to 60 lakh new students got admission to Basic Education: CM Yogi

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday that over the last six years, around 55 lakh-60 lakh more students have taken admission in state council schools, whereas prior to 2017, parents would be afraid of sending their children to such government-run primary schools.

CM also invited private university owners and higher education institution groupings to invest in the state.”Parents, too, did not want to send their children to government schools that were in poor condition due to a lack of maintenance.” Today, the number of pupils is increasing in those government schools where untidy bushes were formerly a frequent sight instead of well-kept trees and manicured play grounds.

“Today, the walls of the school buildings are adorned with the creative expressions of students in the form of paintings, and parents, enthused by the ambience, are willing to send their ward to school,” he said, adding that over 1.91 crore students are now being imparted knowledge in UP basic education schools, which is more than the population of many countries around the world.

On Wednesday, the CM announced the release of a sum of ‘1,200 per student studying in UP Basic Education Board schools for the academic session 2023-24, stating that the money was transferred to the parents’ bank accounts via DBT for the purchase of uniforms, sweaters, school bags, shoes, and stationery based on the students’ sizes and preferences.