Capital punishment for the accused person: Manipur CM Biren Singh

Manipur police nabbed one of the accused on Thursday morning who paraded naked two tribal women and touched them on camera on May 4, a day after ethnic rioting between Meiteis and Kukis erupted in the state. Chief Minister N Biren Singh stated that the government was exploring actions, including the death penalty, for the offenders.

According to the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF), the two survivors were also gang-raped. The event was brought to light on Wednesday after a video of it went popular on social media. My heart goes out to the two women who were exposed to a deeply rude and brutal behaviour, as seen by the sad video that went viral yesterday. “Manipur Police swung into action and made the first arrest this morning after taking Suo-moto cognisance of the incident immediately after the video surfaced,” Singh tweeted.

“A thorough investigation is currently underway, and we will take strict action against all perpetrators, including considering capital punishment. Let it be understood that such horrific atrocities have no place in our society,” he continued.