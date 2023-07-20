Karnataka’s delay in releasing Cauvery Water; TN govt seeks centre’s urgent intervention

The state administration informed the Centre on Thursday that Karnataka has not given Tamil Nadu’s appropriate share of Cauvery water and that the standing Kuruvai crop can only be rescued if the former releases water promptly.

In a letter to Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Chief Minister M K Stalin stated that the short-term Kuruvai crop is critical for farmers in Tamil Nadu’s Cauvery delta region.

He stated that the amount of water received at Billigundulu on the inter-state boundary from June 1 to July 17 was just 3.78 tmc (thousand million cubic feet), as opposed to the prescribed quantity of 26.32 tmc. This results in a massive shortage of 22.54 tmc, with the meagre flow of 3.78 tmc at Billigundulu coming from the ‘uncontrolled intermediate catchment areas’ beneath the KRS and Kabini reservoirs up to Billigundulu.

The Mettur reservoir in Tamil Nadu was opened this year on June 12 to allow the timely growing of the Kuruvai crop. This was done with the carryover storage and flows to be achieved at Billigundulu in mind, according to the monthly schedule established by the Supreme Court in its judgement dated February 16, 2018, he said.