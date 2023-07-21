Nubia launches new smartphone: Details

Mumbai: ZTE-backed Nubia has launched Z50S Pro smartphone in China. The smartphone comes in three storage configurations, which include a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant starting at CNY 3,699, a 12GB RAM + 1TB storage model marked at CNY 3,999 (nearly Rs. 45,700), and a 16GB RAM + 1TB storage option which is priced at CNY 4,399 (nearly Rs. 50,300). It is available in three colours — Black Coffee, Khaki, and a special edition in Mirror of Light (translated from Chinese) shade.

The smartphone sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 1,260 x 2,800 pixels resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1000Hz touch sampling rate. The Nubia Z50S Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. The handset runs MyOS 13 out-of-the-box.

The ZTE Nubia Z50S Pro packs a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel camera. For selfies and video calls, the phone houses a 16-megapixel front camera. The ZTE Nubia Z50S Pro is backed by a 5,100mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.