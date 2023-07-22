‘Oppenheimer’ outshines ‘Barbie’ in cinematic showdown debut!

In a highly anticipated cinematic showdown, Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ and Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ finally hit theaters worldwide on Friday, July 21. The excitement for both films was palpable, with audiences eagerly awaiting their release. After months of intense anticipation and innovative marketing, the opening day box office numbers are now in.

Nolan’s ambitious project, ‘Oppenheimer,’ emerged victorious, raking in an impressive Rs 13 crore on its opening day in India. The film’s performance has been outstanding, with theaters running at full capacity throughout the weekend.

Meanwhile, Gerwig’s ‘Barbie,’ a slice-of-life drama, showcased a respectable performance, earning Rs 5 crore on its opening day. While it fell short of ‘Oppenheimer’s’ earnings, the numbers are still commendable given the film’s concept and distribution.

The clash of these two cinematic gems has set the entertainment world ablaze, leaving audiences captivated and engaged. As the battle continues at the box office, fans eagerly await the final outcome in the coming weeks.