The flash floods prompted by torrential rains in central Afghanistan claims the lives of at least 30 people

According to an official statement from the disaster ministry, torrential rains in central Afghanistan led to flash floods that resulted in the deaths of at least 30 people on Sunday.

Mohammad Shafi Rahimi, the ministry spokesman, reported that 26 people lost their lives in Jalrez district, located 46 km (29 miles) east of Kabul, when heavy rain washed away their homes, most of which were constructed from earth. An additional four fatalities occurred in Kabul due to the floods, and a total of 70 people were injured in both districts. Rahimi also stated that around 40 people were still missing.

The government spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, stated that urgent aid was being provided to the affected people in the main disaster zone in Jalrez district of Maidan Wardak province.

At a news conference, Rahimi revealed that nearly 604 houses were either fully or partially damaged, and extensive agricultural land and orchards were devastated in Jalrez since Friday.

In the past four months, natural disasters in Afghanistan have claimed the lives of 214 people, Rahimi said.

On the same day, Saturday (July 22), there were reports of numerous deaths in Pakistan as the monsoon rains continued to pummel parts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

According to local media reports, officials issued warnings that rising water levels in the Indus River could lead to floods in adjacent areas.

Earlier this month, heavy rainfall caused the deaths of at least 17 people and left 49 others injured in Pakistan’s Punjab province. The fatalities occurred due to the collapse of walls and roofs triggered by the heavy rain, resulting in multiple casualties and injuries at various locations.

Lahore’s Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Monsoon Control Room recorded the highest precipitation at the Nishtar Town director’s office, measuring 65mm. This was followed by the Johar Town SDO office with 57mm and Lakshmi Chowk with 38mm.