5 injured after stone pelting at Meghalaya chief minister’s office

Five security personnel were hurt when a mob threw stones at Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma’s office in Tura on Monday. Sangma, who was in his office at the time, escaped the incident unscathed but is now confined there.

Conrad K. Sangma, the chief minister, was meeting with agitated groups who had been on a hunger strike when the incident happened. The organisations, situated in the Garo Hills, have been calling for Tura to become the winter capital.

At the CMO in Tura, CM Sangma met with a number of civic organisations that were protesting, including ACHIK, GHSMC, and others, in an effort to resolve the issue. A different group of civil organisations met with the Chief Minister in Circuit House for talks at the same time.

All protesting groups have been invited to participate in a thorough discussion on the issues of winter capital and job reservation by Chief Minister Sangma. Other cabinet members and stakeholders will attend the summit, which will take place in Shillong. Additionally, CM Sangma urged the demonstrators to end their strike and take part in the negotiations.

For more over three hours, the meeting in Tura between the CM and the agitating organisations went on without incident. Thousands of people gathered at the CMO Tura and started throwing stones at the building, claiming they were unrelated to the agitating organisations, which caused an unanticipated turn in the situation.

The police had no choice but to use tear gas to disperse the gathering in reaction to the growing turmoil. Unfortunately, five police officers were injured amid the ruckus.

The Chief Minister and the PHE minister are closely monitoring the developments at the Chief Minister’s Office in Tura, where the situation is still tense and ambiguous.

CM Sangma is anticipated to keep trying to talk to the protesters in order to find a peaceful way to end the ongoing unrest. The Shillong talk is anticipated to take place on August 8 or 9.