Preserve Your Beloved Mango Pickle: Fresh for 1+ Year with This Storage Hack!

Preserving mangoes during the season is best achieved through pickling, providing a spicy and flavorful addition to any meal. While countless pickle recipes are available online, using a variety of spices and ingredients, ensuring the pickles stay fresh and edible requires some essential tips.

Firstly, it’s crucial to clean the mangoes thoroughly before preparing the pickle. Washing them effectively eliminates bacteria and viruses that can lead to spoilage.

Next, the mango pieces should be dried under the sun for two or three days to remove excess moisture, preventing mold formation in the pickle.

Toasting the masala spices in hot oil for a few minutes before adding them to the pickle is recommended. This not only enhances the aroma of the dish but also reduces moisture content that could contribute to spoilage.

Additionally, don’t shy away from using an adequate amount of oil while cooking pickles. Sufficient oil ensures the pickle tastes great and retains its freshness for an extended period.

Finally, store the prepared pickle in air-tight glass bottles or containers only after it has cooled down properly. Prior to storage, make sure the containers are thoroughly cleaned and dried under the sun to eliminate any remaining moisture. When serving the pickle, always use a clean and dry spoon to avoid contamination and preserve its quality over time. With these tips in mind, you can relish your delectable mango pickle for an extended period.