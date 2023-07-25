Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty close flat

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended on a flat note in the volatile session on July 25. BSE Sensex settled at 66,355.71, down down 29.07 points or 0.04%. NSE Nifty ended at 19,680.60, up 8.30 points or 0.04%.

About 1686 shares advanced, 1754 shares declined, and 135 shares remained unchanged. Top gainers in the market were Hindalco Industries, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, NTPC and UltraTech Cement. Top losers included Asian Paints, ITC, Britannia Industries, IndusInd Bank and Larsen and Toubro.

Among sectors, metal and power indices up 2% each, while PSU bank, capital, FMCG and realty down 0.5-1%. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices up 0.3% each.