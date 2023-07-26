Teachers’ job scam; CBI file second FIR against jailed Trinamool MLA

In relation to the suspected teachers’ recruitment fraud in the state, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a new FIR against Manik Bhattacharya, the former president of the West Bengal Primary Education Board and a Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA.

The CBI had been given the case inquiry by the Kolkata High Court. A CBI team questioned Manik Bhattacharya about the scam yesterday night and this morning when he was already detained in Kolkata’s Presidency Central jail following his arrest. An FIR was lodged against him after the interrogation.

According to sources, Manik Bhattacharya would likely be taken into jail by the CBI soon for additional questioning over the matter. To do so, the CBI must present a production warrant against the detained accused before the special court in Kolkata.

The lawsuit concerns the alleged improper appointment of 269 primary school teachers in government-sponsored and assisted schools in Bengal.

According to the petitioners, these applicants were not eligible to take the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET). In response to a ruling by the Calcutta High Court bench, the CBI opened an inquiry into the case.