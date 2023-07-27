India to face West Indies in 1st ODI today: Possible playing XI

Bridgetown: In Cricket, India will face West Indies in the 1st ODI of the 3-match series today. The match will be held at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. The match will begin at 7 p.m. IST.

While the 2nd ODI will be played on the 29th of this month at the same venue, the 3rd and final will take place at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad on 1st of next month.

Also Read: UAE royal passes away, 3-day mourning period declared

Possible playing XI:

West Indies: Keacy Carty, Shimron Hetmyer, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (C), A Athanaze, Shannon Gabriel, Odean Smith

BENCH : Alzarri Joseph, G Moti-Kanhai, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Y Cariah, Kevin Sinclair, DC Drakes, Jayden Seales, Oshane Thomas, Kraigg Brathwaite, T Chanderpaul, Raymon Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood, J Da Silva, JA Warrican, Rahkeem Cornwall, TA Imlach, Kemar Roach, Kirk McKenzie, Akeem Jordan, Roston Chase, Shamarh Brooks, KAR Hodge, AJ Hosein, Devon Thomas

India: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, SA Yadav, HH Pandya, RA Jadeja, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

BENCH : RD Gaikwad, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Mukesh Kumar, SV Samson, KL Yadav, Umran Malik, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat, NA Saini, Tilak Varma, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan