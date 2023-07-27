Malappuram: 4,893 Students Unlikely to Secure Plus One Admission

The Minister for General Education, V S Sivankutty, recently announced additional plus one batches for Malappuram district; however, it seems they won’t be sufficient to resolve the seat shortage. With 53 new temporary batches allocated, official data reveals a shortage of 8,338 seats, leaving 4,893 students unable to secure plus one admission even after this allocation.

Before the new batches were announced, the district required 128 additional batches to accommodate all the students who applied for Higher Secondary admission. Despite receiving a total of 67 batches (including the recent allocation), the shortfall persists, and thousands of students remain without placement in the plus one stream.

Seeking intervention, P K Navas, Muslim Students Federation State President, filed a writ in the Kerala High Court, scheduled for consideration on July 31. Navas plans to argue that the government should provide facilities to accommodate all the plus one applicants and seek permanent solutions to the seat shortage in the Malabar region, pushing for permanent batch allocations instead of temporary ones.

Conversely, K T Jaleel MLA highlights that compared to the previous academic year, the LDF government has taken action to accommodate over 4,000 more students this year in plus one. However, the allocation of fresh batches to Malabar remains dependent on student demand.

Amidst this situation, many plus-one students in the district are waiting to change courses and schools, but their requests will only be considered once the additional batch allocations are confirmed. This uncertainty has caused chaos among students and parents as they await a resolution to the seat shortage issue.