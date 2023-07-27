Opposition MPs don black in Parliament, protest govt’s stance in Manipur.

MPs from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) expressed their dissent in the Parliament by wearing black attire to protest the government’s stance on the Manipur issue. Prior to the session, alliance leaders convened in the chamber of Rajya Sabha Leader of the Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge. Determined to challenge the government’s position, the opposition leaders have disrupted Lok Sabha proceedings after a no-confidence motion against the government was accepted by Speaker Om Birla. They stress that the motion should be addressed before any other business is conducted.

The black clothes symbolize their disapproval of the government’s failure to discuss the situation in Manipur and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s lack of response regarding the violence-stricken northeastern state. The opposition MPs have been staging daily protests in Parliament to draw attention to this pressing issue.

During the session, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha faced adjournments due to opposition slogans. The situation escalated as Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla admitted a no-confidence motion moved by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi against the Narendra Modi government. This development set the stage for a heated showdown between the opposition and the ruling benches, with Manipur and other crucial matters at the forefront.

The INDIA alliance, comprising 26 opposition parties, aimed to compel Prime Minister Modi to address the Parliament concerning the Manipur violence. Although the no-confidence motion is unlikely to succeed in terms of numbers, the opposition believes it can win the perception battle by highlighting the Manipur issue during the debate.

The process of moving a no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha follows specific rules outlined in Rule 198 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct. The member must provide a written notice before 10 am, and the Speaker will announce the date for the motion’s discussion if it garners support from a minimum of 50 members within 10 days of acceptance. In the event that the government fails to prove its majority, it must resign.

Currently, the Lok Sabha consists of 543 seats, with the BJP-led NDA holding over 330 seats, the opposition alliance INDIA with over 140 seats, and over 60 seats occupied by parties not aligned with either group.