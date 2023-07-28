UN humanitarian operations suspended in Niger due to a coup

On Thursday (July 27), a United Nations spokesperson announced the suspension of UN operations in Niger due to a coup that has taken place in the country. The situation has resulted in a significant increase in the number of people requiring humanitarian assistance in Niger, rising from 1.7 million in 2017 to 4.3 million in 2023, according to data from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Additionally, the number of individuals facing severe food insecurity is expected to reach three million during the lean season from June to August, before the next harvest, as stated by OCHA.

Given the current situation, humanitarian operations are on hold, as confirmed by UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

The Chief of Niger’s armed forces has expressed support for the troops claiming to have overthrown the government, despite President Mohamed Bazoum’s resistance. Bazoum is one of the few elected and pro-Western leaders in the Sahel, a region that has witnessed coup attempts in countries like Mali and Burkina Faso due to the ongoing jihadist insurgency since 2020.

Niger is grappling with two jihadist campaigns—one in the southwest that spread from Mali in 2015 and another in the southeast involving militants from northeastern Nigeria. With a population of 22 million, the nation faces numerous challenges due to its desert landscape and often ranks poorly on the UN’s Human Development Index.

The coup in Niger may have repercussions for UN peacekeepers who are withdrawing from a decade-long peacekeeping operation in neighboring Mali. The UN Security Council ended the mission in Mali after the country’s military junta requested the 13,000-strong force to leave, a move believed to be influenced by Russia’s Wagner mercenary group, according to the United States.

Chad has contributed the largest number of troops (1400) to the Mali mission, but the coup in Niger may complicate their return home. The Security Council has set a deadline for the peacekeeping mission to complete its withdrawal by the end of this year.