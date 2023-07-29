DH NEWSDH Latest NewsLatest NewsNEWSInternational

Airline announces 100kg baggage allowance for passengers from Dubai

Jul 29, 2023, 08:42 pm IST

Dubai: Pakistan based air carrier,  Serene Air announced that passengers from Dubai can carry up to 100kg baggage.  Economy class passengers can carry 70kg baggage with a maximum of 3 pieces of check-in baggage. While travellers flying in Serene Plus (business class) are allowed to carry up to 100kg with a maximum of 4 pieces of luggage. Each piece should not exceed 32kg.

The new offer named ‘Bring All That You Can For Your Family and Friends’ – will end on July 31 for UAE residents flying from Dubai to Lahore and Islamabad.

Also Read: Banks to remain shut for 14 days in August: Full list of holidays 

In addition, the private carrier is offering a 60kg baggage allowance to passengers from Sharjah to Lahore and Islamabad also till the end of this month.

 

Tags
shortlink
Jul 29, 2023, 08:42 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button