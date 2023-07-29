RJD leader meets Giriraj Singh of BJP after Amit Shah, which causes rumours

After meeting with BJP leader and Union minister Giriraj Singh recently in Delhi, Sunil Kumar Singh, an MLC for the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), has once more raised questions regarding his affiliation with the party.

Amit Shah and Sunil Kumar Singh met during a conference on cooperatives in Delhi that also had Prime Minister Narendra Modi there. Sunil Kumar Singh is connected with RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family.

After the meeting, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar lost his composure and lambasted him on the opening day of the assembly’s monsoon session earlier this month. On social media, many photos of the meeting between the two people were posted. Additionally, Sunil Singh had shared photos from the gathering on his social media accounts.

Given that the MLC is frequently spotted cozying up to the saffron party, the meeting between Sunil Kumar Singh and Giriraj Singh of the BJP has increased suspicion in Bihar’s political circles over whether a schism is developing inside the RJD.

Instead of a rebellion inside the party, as some sources have claimed, Singh’s discussions with BJP leaders are seen as a subtly directed attack on Nitish Kumar.

He made fun of Nitish Kumar in a recent Facebook post on July 23 by claiming that creating industry in Bihar is challenging. While Nitish Kumar was in Mahabalipuram, Sunil Kumar Singh said on Facebook that ‘it is very difficult to set up industry in Bihar because it is the land-locked state like Punjab and Haryana.’

Nitish Kumar has argued on several times that Bihar’s slow rate of development is a result of the fact that it is a landlocked state.