Bomb blast at a convention in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district claims the lives of 43 people

A deadly bomb explosion occurred at a Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) convention in Khar tehsil, Bajaur district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s region on Sunday, resulting in the tragic loss of at least 43 lives and injuring over 200 people.

The district emergency officer informed Geo News that a local JUI-F leader, Amir Ziaullah Jan, was among those killed in the blast. Law enforcement agencies swiftly cordoned off the area where the explosion took place within the convention venue.

The cause of the blast is yet to be determined, and the police are investigating the incident. Footage from television coverage showed ambulances arriving at the scene to provide immediate assistance.

According to the spokesperson for Rescue 1122, Bilal Faizi, five ambulances have already reached the site, and approximately 50 injured individuals have been transported to the hospital. He mentioned that, based on the reports he received, around 10 to 12 workers lost their lives, and over a dozen others were injured.

Hafiz Hamdullah, a JUI-F leader, condemned the blast and expressed his regret at not being able to attend the convention due to personal commitments. He strongly denounced the incident, stating that it was not an act of jihad but terrorism, emphasizing that the attack was an assault on humanity and Bajaur.

Riaz Anwar, the health minister for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, disclosed that at least 17 individuals who sustained injuries were in critical condition. According to him, the hospital had received 39 dead bodies, and 123 wounded individuals were under medical care, including 17 patients in serious condition.