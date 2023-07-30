Brave Mother Sacrifices Life to Protect Daughter from Kerala Border Elephant Attack

A tragic incident unfolded in a forested village near the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border when a brave mother, Sunitha (42), sacrificed her life to save her daughter, Aswathy (19), from a wild elephant attack. The heartbreaking incident occurred around 7.45 am on Thursday in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu.

Aswathy, a final-year college student, was heading to the village bus stop as usual, but this time, her mother decided to accompany her due to previous night’s sightings of an elephant herd in the area. As they walked, they suddenly found themselves dangerously close to the herd, and an elephant charged at them. In a desperate attempt to shield her daughter, Sunitha threw herself over Aswathy, bearing the brunt of the elephant’s rage.

Tragically, Sunitha suffered severe injuries, including broken ribs, damaged lungs, and heart. The villagers rushed them both to WIMS Medical College Hospital in Meppadi and later transferred them to Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode. Despite their efforts and prayers, Sunitha passed away, leaving the community devastated.

The news of Sunitha’s death triggered a protest by the irate villagers, who blocked the Sulthan Bathery-Ooty Road near Cherambadi. The MLA, Pon Jayaseelan, intervened and assured the villagers that the bereaved family would receive a compensation of Rs 5 lakh and a temporary job for a family member. He also promised that the forest department would take necessary measures to enhance the safety of those residing in areas vulnerable to wild animal attacks.

During her burial, hundreds of people paid their respects to the courageous mother who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect her daughter from the tragic elephant attack. The loss of Sunitha’s life highlights the ongoing issue of human-wildlife conflict in the region, emphasizing the need for further measures to ensure the safety of people living in proximity to wild animals.