Delhi experiences year’s best air quality thus far

According to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), Delhi registered the cleanest air quality on Saturday with an AQI of 59.

Most of Delhi has had intermittent rain, which has contributed to the national capital’s improved air quality and moderated temperatures.

‘Delhi today registered its best AQI of 2023. Delhi’s average AQI clocked 59 today. The earlier recorded best AQI of Delhi during current year was 64 on 9th July. Let’s continue working together towards cleaner skies and a healthier environment,’ the CAQM said in a tweet.

An AQI of 0 to 50 is regarded as ‘good,’ 51 to 100 as ‘satisfactory,’ 101 to 200 as ‘moderate,’ 201 to 300 as ‘poor,’ 301 to 400 as ‘very poor,’ and 401 to 500 as ‘severe.’

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi reported highest temperatures on Saturday of 31.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below season average, and minimum temperatures of 25 degrees Celsius, two notches below season normal.

According to the report, Delhi received 15 mm of rain in the 24 hours before to Saturday morning.

The relative humidity fluctuated between 96% and 81 %.

On Sunday, the weather service predicts a largely cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle in the city.

According to the IMD, the maximum and minimum temperatures are predicted to stabilise at 35 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.