Kenya’s government and opposition to set up a team that aims to resolve their differences

On Saturday, senior politicians from both the government and the opposition in Kenya announced their intention to establish a team aimed at resolving their differences. This move comes in the wake of a series of opposition protests concerning the rising cost of living and tax hikes.

The opposition coalition, Azimio la Umoja (Declaration of Unity), had organized several protests earlier in the month, which led to widespread disruption and, in some instances, violent clashes with the police, resulting in over two dozen fatalities and numerous injuries.

Both Azimio and the government coalition, Kenya Kwanza (Kenya First), released separate statements confirming their participation in the talks.

Kimani Ichung’wah, the parliamentary majority leader of Kenya Kwanza, stated that the discussions would focus on several issues, including the composition of Kenya’s election commission and the establishment of an office for the opposition leader.

The statement clarified that recent tax changes would not be part of the talks, as they were already under court review. An appeals court had recently lifted the suspension on a law that would double the value-added tax on fuel and introduce a new housing levy. However, the court specified that this decision might be subject to further appeals, to be filed within 14 days. Another case challenging the law is also pending.

Opiyo Wandayi, the minority leader in parliament for the Azimio la Umoja coalition, confirmed the formation of the team for talks on behalf of Azimio, but did not provide specifics about the agenda.

Earlier in the week, President William Ruto expressed his willingness to meet with Azimio leader Raila Odinga. However, Ruto had previously stated his refusal to engage in any power-sharing agreement with Odinga, and Odinga had also expressed disinterest in such a deal.

Previous attempts at talks between the opposition and the government earlier in the year had not resulted in any substantial agreement.