Know how to check EPF balance online

New Delhi: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is anodal agency that manages provident fund scheme of employees in India. Provident fund provided by the government is one of the largest social security initiatives in India for people engaged in various industries.

EPF Scheme 1952, Pension Scheme 1995 (EPS) and Insurance Scheme 1976 (EDLI) are the three schemes of the government which cover employees under the PF and pension coverage. The current EPF interest rate stands at 8.15%.

To check your EPF balance online, you need to activate your Universal Account Number (UAN).

Here are the simple steps to follow:

Log in to the EPFO portal using your login credentials.

Click on the ‘Our Services’ tab.

From the dropdown menu, select ‘For employees.’

Under ‘Services,’ click on ‘Member Passbook.’

Enter your UAN and password on the subsequent login page.

Once logged in, access your EPF passbook to view your current balance.

Through UMANG application:

Open the UMANG application and look for ‘EPFO’ under ‘Employee Centric Services’ on the home screen.

Click on ‘Member,’ followed by ‘Balance/Passbook.’

Enter your UAN and registered mobile number.

After verification, you’ll be able to view your updated EPF balance.