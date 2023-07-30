Opposition Claims LoC-like tension in Manipur

Congress Lok Sabha member Gaurav Gogoi expressed deep concern over the situation in Manipur, comparing it to the tension across the Line of Control with Pakistan. He pointed out the division of the state on ethnic lines and the presence of weapons in both communities, Meiteis and Kukis, even among children. Gogoi highlighted the collapse of law and order in the region and criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for seemingly not acknowledging the existing tensions.

Accompanied by 21 Opposition alliance MPs from INDIA, Gogoi visited the state and divided themselves into two groups to visit Bishnupur district in Imphal Valley, predominantly inhabited by Meiteis, and Churachandpur, where the majority are Kukis. The deteriorating law and order situation has led to a sense of fear and vulnerability among the people, particularly those residing in relief camps.

Gaurav Gogoi emphasized that the situation in Manipur has reached a point where it resembles a divide, with two distinct Manipurs emerging. He pointed out that the youth, instead of pursuing education, are carrying AK-47 rifles to protect their families.

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who visited Churachandpur, also observed the fear prevailing among the camp residents, who are doubtful about the government’s assistance in their time of need.

The visit by the Opposition MPs has shed light on the pressing issues in Manipur and brought attention to the need for effective measures to address the growing tension and security concerns in the region. The situation calls for prompt attention from the authorities to ensure peace and stability in Manipur and uphold the safety and welfare of its residents.