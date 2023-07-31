Crunchy Homemade Bread Sticks Recipe

Indulge in the deliciousness of homemade crunchy bread sticks that are perfect as appetizers, snacks, or accompaniments to soups and salads. These delightful treats are easy to make and will impress your family and guests with their crispy texture and irresistible flavor. Let’s get started on this simple and satisfying recipe!

Ingredients:

– 2 cups all-purpose flour

– 1 teaspoon salt

– 1 teaspoon sugar

– 1 tablespoon active dry yeast

– 3/4 cup warm water

– 3 tablespoons olive oil

– 1 teaspoon dried oregano (optional)

– 1 teaspoon garlic powder (optional)

– 1 teaspoon sesame seeds (optional)

– 1 teaspoon poppy seeds (optional)

Instructions:

1. Proof the Yeast: In a small bowl, combine warm water and sugar. Sprinkle the active dry yeast over the water and let it sit for about 5 minutes until it becomes frothy.

2. Prepare the Dough: In a large mixing bowl, mix together the flour and salt. Add the proofed yeast mixture and olive oil. Mix until a dough forms.

3. Knead the Dough: Transfer the dough to a lightly floured surface and knead it for about 5-7 minutes until it becomes smooth and elastic.

4. First Rise: Place the dough in a greased bowl, cover it with a damp cloth, and let it rise in a warm place for about 1 hour or until it doubles in size.

5. Preheat the Oven: Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C) and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

6. Shape the Bread Sticks: Punch down the dough and divide it into smaller portions. Roll each portion into a thin log shape (about 10 inches long). If desired, brush the logs with water and sprinkle toppings like oregano, garlic powder, sesame seeds, or poppy seeds.

7. Second Rise: Place the shaped bread sticks on the prepared baking sheet. Cover them with a damp cloth and allow them to rise again for about 20-30 minutes.

8. Bake: Bake the bread sticks in the preheated oven for 12-15 minutes or until they turn golden brown and crispy.

9. Cool and Serve: Once baked, transfer the bread sticks to a wire rack and let them cool slightly before serving. Enjoy them on their own or with your favorite dips and sauces.

Note: Feel free to experiment with different toppings and seasonings to customize the flavor of your crunchy bread sticks!

Now, get ready to relish these delightful homemade bread sticks that will be a hit with everyone!