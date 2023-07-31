Indian Women triumph 3-0 over Spain to win hockey tournament in Barcelona

In a commanding display, the Indian women’s hockey team clinched a resounding 3-0 victory against the home team, Spain, to secure the title at the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation – International Tournament. Vandana Katariya (22nd minute), Monika (48th), and Udita (58th) shined as goal scorers, helping India maintain an unbeaten record throughout the tournament.

After their triumphant match against England, where Lalremsiami’s hat-trick led them to a 3-0 victory, the table-topping Indian team started strong in the opening quarter. They exhibited a disciplined structure, employing precise short passes to create opportunities in the circle. Despite their efforts, the visitors couldn’t find the back of the net in the initial quarter.

As the second quarter commenced, India showcased their dominance and determination to take the lead. A potent attack led to Sushila setting up a splendid field goal opportunity in the 22nd minute. Although Neha Goyal’s shot found the target, it was blocked by Spanish goalkeeper Clara Perez’s pads.

Throughout the match, Spain created some promising chances, but India’s captain and goalkeeper Savita showcased her brilliance with several exceptional saves, thwarting the host team’s efforts.

With this triumph, India displayed their prowess on the international stage and continued their impressive performance in the tournament.