Rare vultures to be counted in Uttarakhand after 18 years

Uttarakhand is embarking on a groundbreaking initiative to study four endangered species of vultures closely by attaching satellite tags to them. These predatory birds, classified as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), are on the verge of extinction. The forest department has sought government permission for this vital study, which will take place under the Rajaji and Corbett Tiger Reserves.

Chief wildlife warden of the forest department, Sameer Sinha, explained that these four predatory birds are part of the scheduled forest species, and the Wildlife Act allows special purpose licenses for educational and research purposes. As part of this effort, permission has been requested from the government to attach satellite tags to the vultures.

Dr. Saket Badola, the director of Rajaji Tiger Reserve and the nodal officer for the project, highlighted that the study will encompass critical information about the habitat, location, migration, routes, and living conditions of the vultures. The four species of vultures to be studied in Uttarakhand include the red-headed vulture, white-tailed vulture (white-rumped vulture), white vulture (Egyptian vulture), and Plas fish vulture species.

While these vulture species are rare, their presence has been spotted in different areas of Garhwal and Kumaon in Uttarakhand. The forest department is committed to their conservation, and the extensive three-year project aims to shed light on these magnificent birds and aid in their protection.