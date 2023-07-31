Shabana Azmi to hoist Indian flag during Independence Day celebrations at Melbourne

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) has announced that veteran actor Shabana Azmi will be the guest of honor, hoisting the Indian national flag as part of the movie gala’s Independence Day celebrations. The festival, scheduled from August 11 to 20 in Melbourne, Australia, is set to showcase the diversity and creativity of Indian cinema on a global platform.

Shabana Azmi, a multiple National Award winner, expressed her delight and honor to be part of the prestigious event that brings Indian cinema to audiences worldwide. She emphasized the festival’s role in highlighting the remarkable contributions and storytelling in Indian films.

The director of the festival, Mitu Bhowmick Lange, shared her excitement in welcoming Shabana Azmi, praising her significant impact on Indian cinema and her commitment to storytelling. Lange sees Azmi’s presence as embodying the essence of IFFM, which aims to showcase the rich tapestry of Indian cinema to a global audience.

As one of India’s most celebrated actors, Shabana Azmi’s participation in the IFFM 2023 is expected to add a touch of cultural unity and artistic brilliance to the event. Her involvement honors her legendary status in the film fraternity and recognizes her enduring influence on the world of cinema.

The announcement has generated anticipation among film enthusiasts, and Shabana Azmi’s flag hoisting at the Independence Day Celebrations promises to be a memorable moment in the festival’s history, celebrating Indian cinema’s reach and impact on an international stage.