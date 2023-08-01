Commodity Market: Gold prices edge higher marginally

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged higher marginally in the Kerala market. Sovereing gold is trading at Rs 44,320, up by Rs 120 per 8 gram. Yesterday, the yellow metal suffered a loss of Rs 80 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), both gold and silver prices recorded a downfall on Tuesday, August 1. Gold futures is trading at Rs 59,824 per 10 gram, down by Rs 253 or 0.43%. Silver futures is trading at Rs 75,002 per kg, down by Rs 425 or 0.56%.

On the Comex, gold futures were trading at $1,998.10 per troy ounce , down by $11.10 or 0.55% while silver futures were trading at $24.775, lower by $0.197 or 0.790%. Price of spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,963.04 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures dropped 0.4% to $1,962.90 per ounce. Among other precious metals, spot silver eased 0.3%to $24.70 an ounce. Platinum was flat at $948.77, and palladium fell 0.3% to $1,278.04.