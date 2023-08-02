Embrace French job opportunities with sector-specific courses and say bonjour to a brighter future!

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to France, he announced France’s decision to permit a five-year long-term post-study visa to Indian students pursuing a Master’s in the country. This move has opened up favorable opportunities for Indian students who are drawn to France for its renowned educational institutions, rich cultural background, and diverse choices in the arts and sciences. Here are five sectors that offer significant scope for higher education and job opportunities in France:

1. Business: France boasts first-class business schools with triple accreditation, making it easier for students to secure jobs after completing their courses. Notable colleges include Burgundy School of Business, IPAG Business School, KEDGE Business School, and HEC Paris.

2. Fashion: As the fashion capital of the world, Paris offers a wealth of opportunities for fashion enthusiasts. Colleges like Paris College of Art, Institut Français de la Mode (IFM), École supérieure des arts et techniques de la mode (ESMOD), and International Fashion Academy (IFA) provide excellent courses in this field.

3. Culinary Industry: Renowned for its gastronomy and pastry selections, France is a paradise for culinary students. Institutions such as Le Cordon Bleu, L’atelier des Chefs, Les Coulisses du Chef, and School Kitchen Gourmets offer top-notch culinary education.

4. Hospitality & Tourism: With a large number of tourists flocking to experience France’s culture and attractions, there are ample job opportunities for students pursuing degrees in tourism or hospitality. Noteworthy colleges include University of Bordeaux, AIM Hotel & Tourism Management Academy, IESA School of Arts and Culture, and Paris School of Business.

5. Engineering: France’s dominance in the manufacturing industry creates a demand for engineers specialized in aerospace science, renewable resources, metallurgy, and automobiles. Top engineering colleges include IMT Atlantique, National Institute of Applied Sciences of Toulouse, École des Mines de Douai, and École centrale de Lyon.