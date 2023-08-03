To escape being punished for failing to complete homework, student fakes own kidnapping

In order to avoid the repercussions of not doing his schoolwork, an eighth-grade student from Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh pretended to be kidnapped. At this police station in Kot, the event was reported.

The youngster informed his family that two youths in masks allegedly approached him and forced him to smell something, knocking him out. After that, according to the boy, they attempted to kidnap him while riding a motorbike.

But the boy stated that as the bike came to a stop in a bottleneck, he abruptly came to. He said that he was able to escape from the alleged kidnappers’ grasp.

The child’s family was alarmed by the story, so they reported the incident to the police station. However, after they initiated an investigation and reviewed CCTV evidence, the authorities came to the conclusion that the child’s story was false.

When questioned, he acknowledged fabricating the tale in order to avoid being held accountable for his incomplete assignments.

The incident took place just a few days after Himachal Pradesh’s schools, which had been closed for a month due to the monsoon season, reopened on July 31.