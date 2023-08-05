Sugar production to decline by 3.41%

New Delhi: The sugar production is estimated at 3.41% lower at 31.68 million tonne (MT) in the next season (October-September) compared to 2022-23 season. The Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) announced this. The fall in the production is due to higher diversion of sugarcane for ethanol production.

In the current season, sugar production is estimated at 32.8 MT. About 4.5 MT of sugar will be diverted towards the ethanol production next season against 4.1 MT in the current season. Area under sugar cane in the country is estimated to be around 5.98 million hectare in 2023-24 season, at the same level as the current season.

Also Read: Agriculture exports from India decline to $ 6.23 billion

India has exported 6 MT of sugar this season. Indonesia, Bangladesh, United Arab Emirates and Djibouti have a major share in the total sugar exports. In 2021-22 season, India had exported a record 11.2 MT of sugar