Fire-Boltt launches Gladiator Plus smartwatch in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: India based consumer tech brand, Fire-Boltt launched new smartwatch named ‘Fire-Boltt Gladiator Plus’ in the markets. The Fire-Boltt Gladiator Plus smartwatch is priced at Rs. 2,999 and will be available for sale via the official Fire-Boltt website. It comes in four different strap variants – nylon, ocean strap, stainless steel and silicone straps. The nylon strap is available in Orange, Green, and Sail colours while the ocean strap comes in Black, Blue, and Orange colours. The stainless steel is available in Black, Rose Gold, Dark Grey, and Silver, and the Silicone strap is available in Black colour.

The Fire-Boltt Gladiator Plus smartwatch sports a 1.96-inch (410×502 pixels) AMOLED display with 600 nits of peak brightness and a 60Hz of refresh rate. It is claimed to be crack resistant. The watch supports Bluetooth calling, enabling users to make and receive phone calls directly from the watch. The smartwatch supports AI voice assistants like Google Assistant and Siri.

Also Read: India launch date of Volvo C40 Recharge announced: Details

It comes equipped with several smart health trackers like SpO2 monitoring, heart rate sensors, female health tracker, and sleep monitoring. It also support over 115 sports modes including athletics, auto racing, and more.

The Fire-Boltt Gladiator Plus is claimed to offer up to seven days of battery life with normal usage, up to two days with Bluetooth calling, and up to 20 days in standby mode. The watch also has inbuilt games, remote camera control, an alarm, a timer, a stopwatch, a weather forecast feature, sedentary reminders, and more.