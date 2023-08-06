Mattel, the creator of Barbie is set to launch a doll based on Weird Barbie

Barbie, the iconic doll adored by generations, has always represented glamour and a perfect life in Barbieland. The recently released movie “Barbie,” directed by Greta Gerwig and based on the doll, features Margot Robbie as the lead, portraying Stereotypical Barbie. The film’s Barbieland showcases a diverse range of Barbies from different races, shapes, and sizes. Among them, there is one unique character, Weird Barbie, portrayed brilliantly by Kate McKinnon, who has become a beloved fan-favorite.

In a groundbreaking move towards inclusivity and diversity, Mattel, the creator of Barbie, is launching a doll based on Weird Barbie, along with an exclusive toy line inspired by the captivating world of the film. This marks a significant step forward in embracing diversity within the Barbie universe.

The movie “Barbie” has turned out to be an unstoppable hit at the box office, surpassing even the most optimistic predictions of analysts. Its success rivals that of major Marvel blockbusters, demonstrating its immense popularity. As of now, the film, directed by Greta Gerwig, has grossed an astonishing $835.68 million. It is anticipated to cross the impressive $1 billion milestone by the upcoming Monday, or possibly even earlier by Sunday.

The storyline of “Barbie” revolves around the titular doll’s journey of self-discovery, as she uncovers minor imperfections in her once seemingly flawless life. Together with her companion, Ken, portrayed by Ryan Gosling, Barbie embarks on an adventure in the real world. Throughout their journey, they confront challenging issues related to beauty standards and societal norms. Joined by Sasha, Barbie’s owner, portrayed by Ariana Greenblatt, they bravely face their insecurities and societal pressures, leading to a transformative impact on Barbieland’s social fabric. Barbie makes a courageous decision to embrace her humanity, embarking on a journey of continuous self-discovery and embracing her evolving identity as she navigates the complexities of the real world.