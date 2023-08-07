Digital Personal Data Protection Bill approved by Lok Sabha

On Monday, the Lok Sabha passed the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill through a voice vote amidst opposition members protesting over the Manipur issue. Several amendments proposed by the opposition were rejected through a voice vote as well. Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, while introducing the bill for consideration and passage, criticized the opposition for lacking concern about public welfare and the safeguarding of people’s personal data, suggesting that their slogans were merely distractions. He urged the House to unanimously approve the bill.

The main objective of this bill is to ensure the privacy of Indian citizens and to address the misuse of digital data by entities. It proposes stringent penalties of up to Rs 250 crore for those found misusing or failing to protect individuals’ digital information. This legislation has been introduced six years after the Supreme Court declared the “Right to Privacy” as a fundamental right. The bill aims to regulate online platforms and curb the unauthorized use of individuals’ personal data.

By passing this bill, the government aims to strengthen data protection measures and enhance citizens’ privacy rights. It addresses concerns surrounding the misuse and mishandling of digital data, thereby ensuring a safer and more secure digital landscape for Indian citizens.