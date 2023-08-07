Haryana government’s ‘bulldozer apartheid’ persists; Mahapanchayat threatens cops

The Haryana government recently took action in Nuh district following violent incidents during a procession organized by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal. A three-storey hotel, allegedly involved in pelting stones during the procession, was demolished, along with 94 permanent and 212 temporary structures at 16 different locations in the district. CCTV footage and social media videos were used by the local administration to identify these structures.

However, the demolition drive faced resistance as some villagers blocked roads. To address the unrest, the police conducted special combing operations in the Aravalli hills and discovered bullet shells, illegal weapons, and used petrol bombs. They also issued an ultimatum to the absconding accused, demanding their surrender.

In Gurugram’s Tighar village, a Mahapanchayat was held in violation of Section 144 of CrPC. Hundreds of people participated and called for an economic boycott of Muslims, urging people not to buy from shops owned by Muslims and denying them housing and shops on rent. The Mahapanchayat demanded the dissolution of Nuh as a district, advocating its merger with Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal, and Rewari districts. This gathering opposed the police crackdown on village youth for communal violence in Gurugram, including attacks on mosques and the murder of Imams. The Mahapanchayat gave the police a one-week ultimatum to release all those arrested, threatening to bring Gurugram to a standstill if they failed to comply.

Amidst the turmoil, a delegation of the Communist Party of India was prevented from entering Nuh. CPI leader Binoy Viswam accused the authorities of allowing hooligans and goons to move freely while stopping democratic peacemakers. The CPI delegation decided not to confront the situation and returned peacefully.

The situation in Nuh remains tense as authorities try to curb violence and maintain order. It is essential for all parties involved to engage in peaceful dialogue and find ways to resolve their differences without resorting to further violence.