In Agra roof of temple verandah collapses; small girl killed

On Monday, a tragic incident occurred in the Shahganj area of Uttar Pradesh, where a 17-year-old girl lost her life, and eight others sustained injuries when a portion of a temple collapsed. The unfortunate incident took place around 8 am during the distribution of ‘prasad’ to locals and ‘kanwariyas’. The roof of the temple verandah, which had been weakened due to recent rains, gave way, leading to the collapse.

Upon receiving the distress call, authorities swiftly responded to the scene. Many people were trapped in the debris, but rescuers managed to save several lives and promptly transferred the injured to a nearby city hospital for treatment. The deceased girl was identified as Jyoti.

An eyewitness, Pawan Kumar, recounted how he narrowly escaped the disaster as he had left the temple just moments before the collapse. He and others rushed to aid those trapped in the rubble, pulling them out to safety.

The police confirmed the fatality of the 17-year-old girl and made arrangements for medical care for the injured. The temple’s verandah, already structurally compromised, had been further weakened by the recent heavy rainfall.

This unfortunate incident has brought sorrow to the community as they grapple with the loss of a young life and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured. Authorities may investigate the cause of the collapse to prevent similar tragedies in the future and assess the safety of other structures in the area.