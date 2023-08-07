‘Manipur is burning, PM Modi is tweeting about his dinner..’: Slams renowned writer Arundhati Roy

Thrissur: Prominent author Arundhati Roy alleged on Sunday that what’s happening in Manipur is nothing but genocide. Speaking at the Thrissur Sahitya Akademi Hall, Roy was honoured with the prestigious Navamalayali cultural prize of Rs 1 lakh.

‘The state and the army aided the massacre in Manipur. Women are betraying fellow women -setting traps for their opponents to be molested, and sadly this is not just limited to Manipur’, said Arundhati. The author of ‘The God of Small Things’ said that ‘International citizenship is the only way to beat fascism’. Citing Manipur, she alleged that police have their hands tied. Arundhati said that the instances of mob lynching are increasing alarmingly.

’25 years ago, when I started writing, I had received ‘warnings’. But the situation is now totally different. Your opponents, they don’t just ‘warn’ you; they ‘burn’ you instead’, said the world famous author. ‘Fascism is increasingly talking about localism. While Manipur is burning, PM Modi is tweeting about his dinner, that’s the state of affairs these days’, she mocked.

Last evening, I had a wonderful meeting with NDA MPs from Southern India, followed by a great dinner in which a variety of South Indian dishes were served including Paniyaram, Appam, Vegetable Korma, Pulihora, Pappu Charu, Adai Aviyal and more. pic.twitter.com/bTHsG8uVg0 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 3, 2023

The author handed over her prize money to a trust which encourages writers and works for social causes. Poet PN Gopikrishnan chaired the event. Dr J Devika had handed over the honours to Arundhati Roy. In her speech, the Booker Prize winner also demanded the immediate release of human rights activist Grow Vasu.