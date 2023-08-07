Top priests discuss Oommen Chandy’s potential sainthood at commemorative meet.

The question of whether Oommen Chandy will be canonized as a saint has been circulating since his passing, with his popularity surging posthumously. At a commemorative event organized by the District Congress Committee, two prominent clergymen addressed this curiosity.

H G Yuhanon Mar Policarpos Metropolitan of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, to which Chandy belonged, left the possibility of sainthood open, stating that “one can be a saint if that’s what God wishes.” He mentioned the Orthodox church’s history of declaring lay members as saints, though it is unprecedented in Kerala.

Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church, expressed doubts about the procedures of canonization in the Orthodox denomination. He praised Chandy for leading a sacramental life in service to the people and referred to him as a “great messenger of mercy, which is the highest form of love.”

During the event, Leader of the Opposition in Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, shared that many people have been inquiring about the possibility of Chandy being declared a saint. He remembered Chandy as a compassionate philanthropist who remained empathetic until his last moments.

Prof M K Sanu, a veteran academic and social commentator, highlighted Chandy’s charm and ability to attract people throughout his political career.

The commemoration saw the presence of various religious and community leaders, politicians, MPs, and MLAs. Chandy, who represented Puthuppally Assembly constituency for 53 years, passed away in Bengaluru last month. His funeral procession and burial were attended by tens of thousands, and his tomb at St George Orthodox Church in Puthuppally has been visited by hundreds of people daily since his burial on July 20.