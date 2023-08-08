1.3M Indian Students Pursuing Higher Education Abroad: Central Government

According to data collected by the Union Ministry of Education, around 3.3 lakh Indian students embarked on higher education journeys abroad by June 30 this year. The figures for 2022 saw a remarkable 68-percent surge from the previous year, with 7.5 lakh Indians pursuing studies overseas. In that year, a total of 13,24,954 Indian students were enrolled in diverse courses across 78 countries.

However, the Ministry has yet to track the number of students who return to India following their foreign studies or the expenses incurred by them during their courses.

The progression of student mobility from India for higher studies is depicted in the following numbers (in lakhs) since 2018, with a notable dip in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic:

– 2018: 5.1

– 2019: 5.8

– 2020: 2.5

– 2021: 4.4

– 2022: 7.5

– 2023 (till June 30): 3.3

In the realm of facilitating educational endeavors, the Central Government introduced the Study in India (SIA) portal. This all-inclusive platform aims to expedite registration and visa processes for students coming to India for their studies. Officials from the Central Education Ministry affirm that the portal will significantly streamline these procedures, encompassing information about courses, accommodation options, and available scholarships.