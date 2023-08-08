After being re-elected as member of parliament, Rahul Gandhi to visit Wayanad for first time

On August 12 and 13, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will make his first trip as an MP again by spending two days in his old district of Wayanad.

Days after the Supreme Court stayed Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in a 2019 defamation case due to his ‘Modi surname’ statements, his membership in the House of Representatives was reinstated.

Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from serving in the Lok Sabha had been lifted, according to a statement from the secretariat.

Rahul Gandhi will be given a dazzling welcome by Kerala Congress during his stay.

Rajya Sabha member and Congress leader KC Venugopal took to Twitter and wrote, ‘On 12-13 August, [email protected] ji will be in his constituency Wayanad! The people of Wayanad are elated that democracy has won, their voice has returned to Parliament! Rahul ji is not just an MP but a member of their family!’

When Rahul Gandhi returned to the House of Representatives after losing his parliamentary status, numerous members of the opposition gave him a warm welcome. In front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue, the Gandhi scion prayed.

The decision to reinstate Rahul Gandhi’s parliamentary membership was hailed as a ‘welcome step’ by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

On March 23, Rahul Gandhi lost his eligibility to serve in the Lok Sabha after a Gujarati court found him guilty of defamation for his comments on the ‘Modi surname’ and sentenced him to two years in prison.