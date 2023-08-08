After brother scolds for studies, sisters in Uttar Pradesh consume pesticide

In Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, a student in class 10 and her older sister attempted suicide by ingesting pesticide after being reprimanded by their brother for their academic performance. The younger sister’s condition is still severe, and both kids are being treated in a hospital.

The younger sister, Kishori, who had chosen to stay home with her older sibling rather than go to school, was the target of the brother’s reprimand.

Her brother had grown irritated by Kishori’s lack of interest in her studies and had vented his resentment. The siblings then consumed poisons that were accessible in their home out of desperation.

The girls were discovered later unconscious, and family members hurried them to a neighbouring private hospital. They were taken to Sambhal’s district hospital as their health deteriorated.

The girls were then transferred to another hospital in Moradabad, however, as their condition showed no signs of improvement.

When they arrived at the hospital, representatives from the Asmoli police station recorded the girls’ testimony. Further investigation is being conducted after a case was registered in connection with the incident.