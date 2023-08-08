Ambareesh Murty, CEO of Pepperfry, dies of heart attack

The co-founder and CEO of Pepperfry, Ambareesh Murty, fell tragically on Monday night in Leh after suffering a heart arrest. He was 51.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, fellow co-founder Ashish Shah corroborated the information.

Shah described Murty as a friend, mentor, brother, and soulmate in a moving message in which he also conveyed his shock and sadness.

‘Extremely devastated to inform that my friend, mentor, brother, soulmate @AmbareeshMurty is no more. Lost him yesterday night to a cardiac arrest at Leh. Please pray for him and for strength to his family and near ones,’ Shah wrote on the platform.

Soon after Ambareesh Murty’s passing was reported, tributes began to flood in. Rajiv Srivatsa, a businessman and podcast host, described the news as startling.

‘This is shocking. It’s tough enough to be an entrepreneur. It’s tougher to be one, in a category like furniture and building the brand Pepperfry across a decade. Have heard great things about him. RIP Ambareesh Murty. Condolences to the team and family. Prayers for the strength to all those involved,’ Srivatsa wrote.

CashKaro.com co-founder Swati Bhargava expressed shock and sadness over Ambareesh Murty’s tragic death from a cardiac arrest. She praised him as a successful businessman whose legacy at Pepperfry should survive.

Ambareesh Murty and Ashish Shah, two well-known names in e-commerce, created Pepperfry in 2012.

Murty held important positions prior to this endeavour, including Country Manager at eBay India, Philippines, and Malaysia.

His strategic acumen at eBay significantly influenced the direction of the company’s growth and improved consumer experiences. As the vice chairman of the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), he also made a contribution.

Murty had executive positions at well-known companies like Britannia Industries and Levi Strauss during his career. He began his career at Cadbury and then held positions with Prudential ICICI AMC. He has a B.E. from the Delhi College of Engineering and an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta.

Ambareesh Murty’s untimely demise leaves a void that is felt across industries because of his lasting effect and accomplishments.