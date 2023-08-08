Ashok Gehlot says, Rajasthan history sheeters, rape accused are not eligible for govt jobs

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot stated on Tuesday that no government positions will be provided to rape accused and history sheeters in the state as part of a comprehensive crackdown on crime against women.

‘The state government has decided that individuals involved in harassment, attempts of sexual misconduct, and accused of sexual offenses, as well as history sheeters, will be barred from government jobs,’ Ashok Gehlot tweeted in Hindi.

Miscreants’ records will be kept in police stations for this purpose, and character certificates issued by the state government or the police will show this.