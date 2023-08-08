Banks write off Rs 14.56 lakh crore bad loans since 2014

New Delhi: Banks in the country have written off bad loans worth Rs Rs 14,56,226 crore in the last 9 financial years starting 2014-15. Written off loans of large industries and services stood at Rs 7,40,968 crore. Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs) have recovered an aggregate amount of Rs 2,04,668 crore in written-off loans, including corporate loans, since April, 2014 and up to March, 2023.

Net write-off loans by public sector banks (PSB) stood at Rs 0.84 lakh crore (RBI provisional data) in FY 2022-23. Net write-off loans by private sector banks stood at Rs 73,803 crore (RBI provisional data) in FY 2022-23.

Also Read: IRCTC launches international tour packages: Details

Net write-off as percentage of opening gross loans and advances in private sector banks was 1.25% and 1.57% in FY 2017-18 and FY 2022-23 respectively, and it was 2% and 1.12% for PSBs during the same period.

The Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) of PSBs have declined to Rs 4.28 lakh crore as on March 31, 2023 from Rs 8.96 lakh crore as on March 31, 2018.

Banks use loan write-offs as a strategy to reduce the burden of non-performing assets on their books. The loan write-offs have helped banks in reducing their Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) to a 10-year low of 3.9% of advances by March 2023. The gross NPAs of banks have decreased from Rs 10.21 lakh crore in FY18 to Rs 5.55 lakh crore by March 2023.

A bank writes off a loan when it finds no way to recover the money. By doing this the banks take the bad asset or Non Performing Assets (NPA) off its balance sheets. A loan is classified as an NPA when the borrower fails to make the principal or interest payment for a period of 90 days or more. As a result of the write-off, the bank’s tax liability is reduced as the written-off amount is deducted from the profit.

The borrowers of written-off loans continue to be liable for repayment and the process of recovery of dues from the borrower in written-off loan accounts continues. The banks continue to pursue recovery actions initiated in written-off accounts through various recovery mechanisms available.